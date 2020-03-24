Tense calm hovers over Flanker

FLANKER, St James — A tense calm lingered here last night following yesterday morning's shooting death of a man in the Lime Tree Lane area of the community, an attack widely speculated as a tit for tat for Sunday's killing of eight-year-old Lancejay Sterling.



Lancejay, along with four other individuals, including a nine-year-old girl, was shot during a drive-by on the nearby Second Street.



The police have given the identity of the man shot dead yesterday morning as Demar Gordon, of a Lime Tree Lane address.



Yesterday's shooting played out while Senator Charles Sinclair, councillor for the Montego Bay North East Division, was visiting family members of the victims of Sunday evening's gun attack. He expressed concern that the gunslingers' deadly attack in Lime Tree Lane was a reprisal for the Second Street shooting on Sunday.



“I am hearing of an incident which has just taken place, and where it has taken place, I have my suspicions that one can easily say that it is related.

So the fear that I have from yesterday (Sunday) evening coming into this morning is actually starting to play out,” declared Senator Sinclair.



“The area is presently tense. Having regard to where the incident would have occurred, and having regard to the connection of the persons who were injured and just the entire circumstances, is one that, obviously, is going to be some serious concern. I am asking the residents of the community and any other persons, just allow justice to take its course,” he continued.



Following Sunday's incident, the police have listed two persons of interest in connection with the murder and shooting.



“We are asking Martino Kellier, otherwise called Tino, and a man known as 'Bobo', to report to the police by 12:00 pm today (Monday),” a police statement read.



Both Kellier and Bobo are of Lime Tree Lane, Flanker, addresses.



Up to press time yesterday, according to the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit, the men had still not surrendered.



Appealing to the police and military to strengthen their presence in the area, Senator Sinclair also called on the suspects in Sunday's attack to surrender to the police.



“I am appealing to their (suspects') parents that they must assist the police in ensuring that the persons who are considered as suspects, that they must turn themselves in to the police and let justice take its course,” Sinclair urged.



Meanwhile, Lancejay's distressed mother, 33-year-old hairdresser Shanique Bowen, reflected that Sunday evening, while she was attending to a customer on Second Street, two men got into a confrontation. One of the men left the area.



She recounted that shortly after, a car returned with three men aboard who opened gunfire. Her son and four other people were shot.



She expressed that she would have preferred to take the deadly bullet which struck her son, who was a promising athlete.



“It better dem did kill me; it better it was me get the shot. Me a 33. Him nuh live nuh life; him nuh go high school. Him nuh get fi start nothing, him nuh do nothing, him just inna him prime — eight year old!” the aggrieved mother lamented.



“Come on, from you see pickney, four pickney, cancel dat operation deh. From you see one child, cancel that ops deh. Cancel you operation from you see pickney — eight year old, second grade. Mi can't say how me feel because it nuh real. It nuh real!”



Meanwhile, the mother of the nine-year-old who was still hospitalised yesterday expressed that her daughter's left hand was still numb. The nine-year-old is the daughter of popular dancehall act, Tommy Lee Sparta.



“All me know is that shot a fire and by the time mi look, mi baby pick up shot in her arm. She is nine years old. She got shot in her arm; she still don't have any feelings in her hand as yet,” she told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.