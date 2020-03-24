Wisynco donates water, orange juice to Bull Bay residents

Wisynco Group Limited has donated 16,000 500ml bottles of WATA and approximately 2,500 bottles of Freshhh Orange Juice, much-needed supplies, to residents of Bull Bay in St Andrew, which has been under quarantine by the Government of Jamaica since Friday, March 13 following the discovery of the island's first novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case there.



The donations were made on Wednesday, March 18 via Food For the Poor, one of the non-governmental organisations (NGOs) drafted by the Government to assist with the distribution of essential items from checkpoints set up in the Seven Miles and Eight Miles areas of Bull Bay.



“We decided to make the contribution when the plight of the residents in the area was broadcast in the media,” a release from Wisynco quotes Marketing Coordinator Tiffany Simmonds.



Residents quarantined took to social and traditional news media with complaints of their inability to replenish food supplies due to the imposition of restricted movement, and loss of income due to absence from their work and businesses.



Wisynco said in a bid to assist the Government with beefing up its initial efforts to lend initial assistance to the indigent and elderly in the community, it facilitated the donation to help supplement the hundreds of care and food packages currently being disseminated to households in the area.



During a press conference at Jamaica House on Tuesday, March 17, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton acknowledged the views of some Bull Bay residents who felt they had been deprived of basic items and food already distributed in the community. The minister requested that those individuals report their concerns to the authorities on location.

Further, he identified the Salvation Army, Food For the Poor and the Jamaica Red Cross as NGOs that will provide support services to assist with the mobilisation of items to those people.



“These are challenging times, and it is important that as a people we support each other. We at Wisynco will continue to monitor the situation in the coming weeks and lend further assistance where necessary,” said Simmonds.



Director at Food For the Poor Kivette Silvera said the organisation “has been collaborating with our distribution networks and strategic partners to channel food and relief items to those most in need, including persons affected in quarantine zones”.



People affected by the quarantine have received aid in the form of food items such as rice, cornmeal, potato casserole, red kidney beans, as well as hygiene products.



“We continue to provide on the ground support as well to as many families as possible. As we know, staying hydrated helps to keep the immune system strong and so hydration is critical at this time,” Silvera said.



“Therefore, Wisynco's donation of 500 cases of water will help to keep affected persons hydrated while significantly supplementing the provisions that are being distributed in the areas affected. We truly appreciate Wisynco's commitment and timely assistance,” Silvera added.



Distribution of supplies began on March 18 in the area and will continue until stocks are depleted the company said.