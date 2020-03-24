Dr warns against social media information on COVID-19
A doctor is cautioning Jamaicans to be mindful of where they get medical information on the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as a lot of misinformation about the disease is being disseminated.
“Be wary and careful of some of these messages being disseminated. Check with a medical professional [in] the Ministry of Health or [with] reasonably good sources for information, not Wikipedia,” Dr Karl Exell advised, making references to social media posts on the virus.
Dr Exell was addressing a recent JN Circle Meeting in Linstead to which he was invited to educate members about how to protect themselves and family members from contracting the disease.
He said this was not the time to panic, but instead people should avail themselves of credible sources of information, wash their hands, and avoid crowded areas. He added that maintaining generally good health was important, and encouraged people at the meeting to make use of local fruits in efforts to boost their immune system.
“In Jamaica there is no shortage of Vitamin C — cherries, bananas, tomatoes are all natural sources,” he said. “Vitamin C is a very important element in helping us to fight bacteria and viruses, but it is a process.
Invest in taking your vitamin C on a regular basis.”
Dr Exell also pointed out that one of the major challenges that Jamaica could face if the virus continues to spread unabated is a shortage of resources for intensive care.
“Of that 20 per cent of persons who will get ill, they will need ICU (intensive care unit) care and even in first-world countries, what they are finding is that they have exhausted ICU spaces,” he said.
World Health Organization data yesterday show that 190 countries, areas or territories have 332,935 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 14,510 deaths.
