Riding the COVID-19 wave
Dear Editor,
As I sit at my desk marking my students' essays while glancing at the greyish overcast sky, I can't help but reflect on the future of our students and humanity as a whole.
As we contemplate what is happening around us regarding the crippling effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, let's bear these three principles in mind:
1) There must be a calm after the storm. Is there a storm going on now? Well, the good news is it's temporary and calm is on the horizon. No storm lasts forever, so learn to outlast the season.
2) One of the few things constant in life is change. You will only be a victim or an agent of change. Which will you be? So learn about, understand change, and manage it well. Your success, and I dare say your survival, may depend on it.
3) Adversity is an opportunity for soul reflection, positive change and unbridled creativity. Unfortunately, it can also stymie the human spirit. Which will you choose? I have chosen the former.
Let's also ponder the very basics of a common sense strategy to go through and overcome this pandemic successfully. We need to get the facts and apply wisdom. There is no need to panic or fear; instead, we should pray and prepare. At the same time, we must help others in their time of need. Be patient and adaptable. And, keep a positive mindset.
This too shall pass, but will we pass the test? I prayerfully hope so.
Peace and safety to my beloved Jamaicans.
Krishna Brown
yokrish@hotmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy