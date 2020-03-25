Riding the COVID-19 wave

Dear Editor,

As I sit at my desk marking my students' essays while glancing at the greyish overcast sky, I can't help but reflect on the future of our students and humanity as a whole.



As we contemplate what is happening around us regarding the crippling effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, let's bear these three principles in mind:



1) There must be a calm after the storm. Is there a storm going on now? Well, the good news is it's temporary and calm is on the horizon. No storm lasts forever, so learn to outlast the season.



2) One of the few things constant in life is change. You will only be a victim or an agent of change. Which will you be? So learn about, understand change, and manage it well. Your success, and I dare say your survival, may depend on it.



3) Adversity is an opportunity for soul reflection, positive change and unbridled creativity. Unfortunately, it can also stymie the human spirit. Which will you choose? I have chosen the former.



Let's also ponder the very basics of a common sense strategy to go through and overcome this pandemic successfully. We need to get the facts and apply wisdom. There is no need to panic or fear; instead, we should pray and prepare. At the same time, we must help others in their time of need. Be patient and adaptable. And, keep a positive mindset.



This too shall pass, but will we pass the test? I prayerfully hope so.

Peace and safety to my beloved Jamaicans.



Krishna Brown

yokrish@hotmail.com