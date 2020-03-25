Public health disaster in Manor Park

Dear Editor,

The billboard quite rightly implores us to wash our hands frequently in the fight to minimise the spread of the coronavirus. The challenge, however, is that along with the callous and uncaring eviction from and subsequent demolition of the market, the only public sanitary convenience in Manor Park was also destroyed. The alternative is to beg accommodation from two of three fast food establishments in the area, whose facilities are reserved for their customers.



One would expect that in the present pandemic situation at least some portable water station would have been set up to enhance public hygiene. Some of the vendors who were evicted from the market did not disappear as expected and are now plying their essential trade in a most informal and unsightly manner in an area which appears to be a bus park. The lack of conveniences and any form of shelter at the location leaves commuters exposed to the elements and has spawned a proliferation on informal sheds, giving the area a very chaotic look.



The question is: Where do the food vendors and other users carry out the normal functions of nature in a dignified and hygienic manner? In fact, nothing is in place to facilitate acting in accordance with the billboard's instructions. With no alternate, some bus crews can be seen indecently relieving themselves by the newly installed, pristine white fence.



Even without this present pandemic, this is a public health disaster waiting to unfurl.



Ralston Nunes

ralstonnunes@gmail.com