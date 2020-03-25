Keep them locked up!

Dear Editor,

I heard a news item that human rights activists are begging for the release of wrongdoers because of health risks pertaining to the coronavirus. Am I right?



I am asking the Government not to release the inmates from the prisons.

Doing so would be one of the greatest mistakes in the history of Jamaica.

Have we forgotten why they were locked up in the first place?



One of the sad things about this country is that some vicious murderers have been let off the hook. Let those who have been caught stay in prison.



Donald J McKoy

donaldmckoy77@gmail.com