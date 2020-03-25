We must be cautious in spreading COVID-19 'facts'
Dear Editor,
I wish to respond to Teddylee Gray's letter to the editor, titled 'What's with this obsession with Cuba and China?', published on March 23, 2020.
I hasten to tackle an argument presented that states with such certainty that antimalarial drugs Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquin are current treatments for the dreaded coronavirus disease. Both drugs have shown in vitro activity against other forms of coronaviruses in the past when used in conjunction with other medication, but it is has not been declared officially as a singular treatment plan against this particular virus. My understanding is that these drugs were named among some 60 treatments to be tested by scientists and health officials to check the the efficacy and effectiveness against the virus.
Just recently Nigeria made headlines for instances of poisoning due to overdosing in parts of the country with Chloroquine. This was unfortunately driven by the premature comments made by US President Donald Trump in a recent press briefing touting the drug as “a promising treatment for COVID-19, and it was now available via prescription”. The US Food and Drug Association (FDA) later issued a statement clarifying that the drug in question was not an approved treatment for COVID-19, as they are currently only in the process of examining its use against the disease.
We must be very mindful and exercise keen discretion and discernment during these desperate periods, especially as it pertains to preventative and treatment information that is disseminated on websites and media platforms daily. Ignorance of the facts is certainly not an option now. So stay woke, everyone.
Tara Henry
henry.tara42@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy