Serve, protect and reassure

Constable Anil Bell assists 69-year-old Conrad Reynolds, who is visually impaired, on Duke Street in downtown Kingston yesterday, as he walked by Gordon House. (Photo: Naphtali Junior)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT