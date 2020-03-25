Social distancing in the House

Prime Minister Andrew Holness (centre) encourages minister in charge of education Karl Samuda to practise social distancing before Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke (left) closed the budget debate in Parliament, yesterday. (Photo: Naphtali Junior).

