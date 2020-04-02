Keeping them clean

A shopper (right) on Tuesday gets a dose of antibacterial cleanser at the entrance of Alexia Haberdashery on Market Street, Montego Bay, before commencing her shopping as part of efforts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Scores of businesses across western Jamaica have implemented several measures to contain the spread, since the virus was confirmed on the island last month. (Photo: Philp Lemonte)

