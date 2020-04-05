ECC posts activity plans, videos for preschoolers online

THE Early Childhood Commission (ECC) announced on Thursday that it has implemented measures to assist parents and caregivers with the continued development of children up to five years old during the period of school closure due to COVID-19.



It said daily activity plans for children and parenting tips are accessible on the ECC website in the newly created 'COVID Corner'. There are also videos on the commission's social media pages with ECC staff reading children's stories. The videos are hosted on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and on The 1st 1000 Days app.



In addition, the ECC said it has been utilising its e-mail database to provide early childhood practitioners with updates on COVID-19 from the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, the Ministry of Health and Wellness.



Also Thursday, the ECC advised that its resource centres islandwide have been closed as a precautionary measure to protect team members and practitioners. Practitioners are able to contact inspectors and development officers who are working from home.



Executive director of the Early Childhood Commission Karlene DeGrasse-Deslandes is encouraging stakeholders in the early childhood development sector to observe the precautionary measures outlined by Prime Minister Andrew Holness and the Ministry of Health and Wellness.



“Keep informed based on updates from the authorities, practice social distancing and proper sanitation. As the nation braces for the continued impact of COVID-19, please try to remain safe. The commission continues to manage the EC sector as we get through this crisis together,” she said.



The ECC head office, located at shops 44-49 Kingston Mall, downtown Kingston, remains open and can also be reached via phone at 876-618-2769 or via e-mail: communications@ecc.gov.jm.