Exercises to strengthen your bad knees

DAILY, most of us walk, even if it's just a little while, and when we do our knees absorb a lot of pressure — experts say approximately one and a half times our body weight. Over time this results in a lot of wear and tear, which often goes unnoticed in younger people. For older folks though, especially those challenged by bone issues such as osteoporosis, knee pain can be quite a nuisance.

On the bright side though, fitness expert and personal trainer Gisel Harrow said that we can ward off or delay aches and pains in the body's largest joint.

“Whether we are walking, running, sitting, standing or climbing stairs, for example, our knees play a critical role in moving our bodies. With such daily movements, they are as a result prone to injuries and pain due to overuse or strain as we get older. This is why we have to make an extra effort to take care of them,” Harrow told All Woman.

Below she shares some of the exercises that can help with strengthening the muscles surrounding the knees which will help with alleviating pressure and providing support to the joint.

Warm-up

Whenever you are going to exercise one of the most crucial things that you want to do is to warm up. You can practise several exercises such as walking, cycling or ellipticals to get the blood flowing to the joints. Stay away from uneven pavements to reduce pressure on the joints.

Leg lifts

To execute this technique, lie flat on your back on the ground or your yoga mat. Bend one knee, keeping your heel close to your butt and leaving the other leg straight. Lift the straight leg off the floor slowly, taking care to control the movement, and then bring it back to the start. Keep the core tight and do 15 repetitions on each side. Complete three sets.

Step-ups



Complete this technique by using an exercise step, regular stair or any elevated flat surface that's safe. Start by standing up straight, place your right leg on the surface and the other on the floor, bring it into alignment with your right leg, then back down. Do not lock your knees during the movement. Do 15 repetitions for three sets on each leg.

Standing leg curls

Execute this technique by standing with legs shoulderwidth apart (you can hold onto a rail, wall or chair for balance). Bend one leg slowly until your knee touches your butt or close to it. Release your leg back to start position and repeat. Complete three sets of 15 repetitions on each leg. To add resistance, you can use resistance bands when completing the technique.

Wall squats

Start by standing with your back against a wall. Lower yourself into a squat like you're sitting on a chair, keep your chest up and core tight, then hold the squat for 30 counts or a set time. Repeat for three sets.

Static stretches

To execute this technique, do stretches after exercise to help with flexibility. This will also reduce pain and prevent injury. Hold each stretch for 10 counts and repeat as necessary.

Always remember to perform cool-down exercises to bring your body back to its normal temperature and prepare it for repair and recovery.