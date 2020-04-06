Taking life too easy

Dear Donovan,

Now that there's a lockdown and I can't go to the gym, and I'm sitting at home most days, how do I manage to maintain my fitness goals without cheating? It's so tempting to just sit in front of the TV and eat and forget exercise during times like these. I need some tips to keep focused. I'm a mother of two young kids, so a lot of my time is spent helping with homeschooling and parting fights, so the free time that I have is usually spent catching up on Netflix or YouTube. I used to be so much more disciplined when I was at work full-time!

I must admit that we are in a time, the likes of which certainly I have never seen. We are all thrown out of our comfort zones. It is clearly a time for survival of the fittest and the quicker we're able to make the necessary adjustments, the quicker we will feel some sense of normalcy. However, what will be normal after this is yet to be seen.

In your situation, being home with small kids day after day is not the easiest of things. The demand on your time and energy has now drastically increased. If you are not careful, the whole situation can drastically throw you off balance and before you know it you will be fat, unhealthy, toxic, miserable and bitter. However, what has to be kept constantly in your mind is that after this episode with COVID-19 is over, it going to be “go” time. It is going to be “go” time for businesses as well as for individuals. And you certainly can't afford to be fat and lazy after this ends.

I think we all need to take a step back from this situation and check to make sure we are taking care of our health and the health of our families. In addition, you will also have to remind yourself of all the processes you were committed to before the pandemic. Possibly, you were committed to having the best body and health and you can't just let this slip away. Also, what about your job-related goals? You certainly can't give up on those!

I would suggest firstly that you take some time to think and come out of the reactive mode that you might be in. Create a to-do list for each day and try to stick to it. In this way you will get a chance to be a little more organised and focused. In addition, you would also have to establish your personal time in which you get a chance to do some of the things you want to do, including exercise. The kids will have to understand that mommy should not be disturbed during this time.

Doing music/dance exercise classes with your kids could also be fun while burning some calories. In addition, doing some extra housework could also increase your activity level. A point to note is that you could also fit your Netflix and YouTube time into your to-do list. However, the urge to just watch TV and eat each day should be resisted.

As much as possible, you will have to try to consume as much fresh fruits, vegetables and vegetable juices as possible. Since you're not leaving home as often as before, it might be a good idea to stock up on fruits and vegetables for at least a three-to four-day supply. In the case of pineapples and bananas, you could buy some in the ripe state and some in a greener state so that you will have them over a few days. Buying in bulk will also allow you to stay home more.

Overall, you and your family will have to try to eat well over this period to protect you from COVID-19 as well as other illnesses. Plan your family's meals as well as yours in advance. This will prevent you from just grabbing something to eat when you are hungry.

The only way to get by in this time is to organise, set goals, and plan ahead. Again, this too shall pass.

Good luck!

We will answer your weight-related questions

Are you struggling to lose weight or just need some advice on living a healthier life? Tell us about your health issues and we'll have nutritionist and wellness coach Donovan Grant answer them for you. Grant has over 12 years' experience in the fitness industry and is the owner of DG's Nutrition and Wellness Centre, 39 Lady Musgrave Road. Call him at 876-286-1363. E-mail questions to clarkep@jamaicaobserver.com.