Feed your body to fight COVID-19

LET'S make it clear, no amount of vitamins can protect you from contracting COVID-19. However, medical experts have said that one of the ways that we can best prepare ourselves in light of the COVID-19 outbreak is by boosting our immune systems. The best way that we can achieve this, according to nutritionist and wellness coach Donovan Grant, is by being very intentional with what we feed our bodies.

“The general recommendation is that you should always eat a balanced diet. This includes fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, grains and beans, and of course, water. But outside of that there are some foods that you want to include more of if strengthening your immune system is your aim,” Grant told All Woman.

Citrus fruits

For most colds and flu-related symptoms, you are encouraged to top up on vitamin C, and with COVID-19 the recommendations are no different. Grant says that vitamin C is crucial to immune system health because it promotes the production of white blood cells, which is known to help with fighting off foreign bodies that enter the body. So start including lemon, oranges, lime and grapefruit in your diet. Non-citrus sources of vitamin C include bell peppers, broccoli, papaya and tomatoes.

Garlic

Garlic has been touted as a cure-all, and Grant says that this natural antibiotic is quite potent. He said garlic is good to include in your diet because it naturally helps with fighting infection and is packed with immune-boosting properties.

Honey

We have long used honey to treat sore throat and hoarseness; therefore, it should come as no surprise that raw honey is an immune system booster. It has antibacterial and antiviral properties that will strengthen the immune system and help the body to fight sickness.

Turmeric and ginger

Turmeric and ginger are from the same family of plants. They are both rich in anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidative properties which boost the immune system naturally. Some other foods that are rich in anti-oxidants and are anti inflammatory include berries — blueberries and raspberries.

Water and other fluids

Keep your body well hydrated with water and other fluids such as coconut water. This will encourage circulation and help the body carry the nutrients to the different parts of the body that need it.

Nuts and seeds

Including nuts and seeds in your diet is another way of assuring immune system strength. Seeds and nuts are rich in omega-3, zinc and magnesium — all three of which contribute to strengthening the immune system. Adding walnuts, almonds, sunflower, chia, flax and sesame seeds to your meals, for example, will help with the absorption of fat soluble vitamins like A, D, E, K.

Grant said that while using these ingredients are good individually, you can also use them to brew natural medicine.