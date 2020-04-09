'The 4,000' have no conscience; shun them

Dear Editor,

We are appalled that some 4,000 travellers who arrived in Jamaica in late March, despite calls to self-identify, are now threatening the health of the entire country. By their collective refusal to come forward they seem not to give a damn. This is an unforgivable betrayal of all good-thinking Jamaicans.

Surely these people must know the possible danger of infection they pose to their own families, friends and communities, having just returned from the USA or other locations, where thousands have fallen sick or are dying from the coronavirus.

Why do they stay silent going over three weeks now? No conscience! Who knows if and how far any one of the 4,000 may have already spread the virus? Prime Minister Andrew Holness himself invited them to contact medical authorities in confidence, but few have done so, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

He also warned that he may resort to publishing the names of non-compliant returnees, tracking them down if necessary, and applying penalties.

The time has long passed to take such action. People should shun them, or worse! Because while we wait the virus could be doing irreparable harm to our entire country. Come on people, have a heart.

Glen McFarlane glenmc20@yahoo.com