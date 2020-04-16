No Social Distancing
Observer West roving photographer Philp Lemonte captured scores of shoppers in a section of Market Circle in the vicinity of the Charles Gordon Market in Montego Bay on Holy Thursday, despite calls from the Government for social distancing, as part of efforts to curtail the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) social distancing is an effective protective measure against the spread of the coronavirus. As of Tuesday, there were 105 confirmed cases of the dreaded COVID-19 and five deaths on the island. (Photo: Philp Lemonte)
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy