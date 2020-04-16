No Social Distancing

Observer West roving photographer Philp Lemonte captured scores of shoppers in a section of Market Circle in the vicinity of the Charles Gordon Market in Montego Bay on Holy Thursday, despite calls from the Government for social distancing, as part of efforts to curtail the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) social distancing is an effective protective measure against the spread of the coronavirus. As of Tuesday, there were 105 confirmed cases of the dreaded COVID-19 and five deaths on the island. (Photo: Philp Lemonte)

