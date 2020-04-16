Panic in Portland

THE death of a 63-yearold Portland woman who was being treated at hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 has heightened fear among residents of Sommers Town in the parish.

The woman, who was being treated at the University Hospital of the West Indies since April 4 when she was picked up in the community, died on Tuesday.

Yesterday, neighbours of the deceased asked not to be identified but said fear has gripped the community where the woman and her family, until recently, operated a shop.

“Most of them scared. Nuff people start worry more now. She nuh too long go hospital and now everybody hear seh she dead,” one neighbour told the Jamaica Observer by telephone yesterday.

“We a tek this thing ya more serious now, because see (name omitted) come dead from it. Right now her husband deh hospital, too. Him nuh show nuh signs seh him have it, but she did have other condition that's why it affect her more,” the neighbour added.

Several had watched and even videoed from their homes as Ministry of Health and Wellness workers entered the community just over a week ago when the deceased began exhibiting symptoms of the new coronavirus.

Since that time, her case has been listed as under investigation, indicating that officials have not yet determined how she was infected. Her death is the fifth to be linked to COVID-19 in the country.

More than two million people have so far been infected globally, and thousands have died.

“Most people a cry because a one nice lady. She nice; she's a kind person. Very sweet, and her mother is the same. People feel it, and especially because it happen so quick too. People a realise seh corona[virus] a nuh joke. It kill some people and it nuh kill some,” another neighbour noted.

That neighbour said scores of residents had supported the small business operated by the family, which could be the reason several are now in panic mode after learning of the 63-year-old's death.

“She was in the shop right up to when them pick her up — she and her husband. Her mother even in quarantine there (family home) now, because dem don't know if she have it, so people really 'fraid because is that shop we go to. The shop lock, but we want them sanitise it out... When it open back, nobody nah guh go deh,” the neighbour stressed.

“Right now all who and who go inna the shop a fret. A nuh like seh the 14 days come yet since them pick her up and she dead, so wi nuh know how long she have it and deh a di shop. People a fret because dem nuh know if dem catch it and nuh have nuh sign or symptom.

“Hear wah too, now; her husband nah show nuh symptoms but him have it. So people head start hurt dem now, because wi nuh know if nobody catch it from him too. Mr [Christopher] Tufton (health and wellness minister) affi just come sanitise out the place, every weh, just spray all bout inna the community, because people nah guh feel better till dem know that,” the neighbour continued.

Up to press time yesterday, Portland had six confirmed cases of COVID-19 with one recovery.