COVID-19 – a risk management case

One of the things you appreciate with Enterprise Risk Management, is that it is not possible, or feasible, to eliminate every risk. What you do is put policies in place to mitigate the identified risks, as much as possible and practicable.

In other words, there will always be some risks involved in life or business, but what you do is put measures in place to minimise the impact of that risk if it does arise.



One of the things that as cyclists we do is wear a helmet. Not because it prevents a crash from happening, but because it minimises the risk of injury when you fall. I have had two instances of falling off my bicycle at a relatively high speed (around 25 mph) and in the first case I fractured my shoulder and in the second I had to be on crutches.



The helmet got damaged, but my head was protected. This did not stop me however from riding again, and in fact I even go harder now than I did before and still go down hills at upwards of 40 mph. I could have taken the decision to eliminate the risk completely by not riding at all and staying at home and doing nothing but read, watch TV, and eat.



The lesson though is that if I want to remain in good physical condition and enjoy the feeling of going hard when I ride, then I cannot stop riding completely but take the measures to reduce the impact of the risk and so ensure that any impact from the risk happening allows me to get back to cycling quickly. The benefits of this strategy are far greater than eliminating the risk completely.



What allows us to make informed decisions on risk is primarily how much information we have and how we process that information.

Years ago cyclists never used helmets, but I guess a few people may have died and then it became mandatory for competitors to wear helmets.



So, the information was available and because it was properly digested knowledge was gleaned of a certain type of helmet technology (MIPS) that provides added protection and an optimal way to wear the helmet.



COVID-19 is similarly another case in how we manage risk.



On the one hand we can have total lockdown, and everyone stays at home “in love and hunger” — on the other, we can have no measures at all to deal with the virus and allow the economy to continue unabated, along with international travel.



Clearly either extreme is not desirable, because it is better in the medium to long term to find the balance that does not create a heavy death toll or increase the risk of total economic meltdown and create a social (including crime) problem.



The way for us to find this balance is through a proper risk management framework.



I see a lot of people supporting a total lockdown, which is driven more by fear and not properly digesting information. And another set of people say open back the economy fully, including the borders. In fact, some people that say total lockdown also, at the same time, say the Government should let in Jamaicans from overseas, which clearly betrays their reliance on emotions for decision-making rather than rational thinking.



The fact is that in times of urgency, or challenges, the most effective leader has to be one who gets all the information needed (bearing in mind that you can't wait forever to get every single piece of information) and processes it rationally to make an objective decision for the good of all. What cannot be done is to watch what happens in other countries and act based on the last news channel viewed, which we have seen world leaders do also.



So many people say that we need to lock down like in New York and Italy, not recognising that these places, have basically failed on two fronts. They have recorded a significant health crisis which has resulted in significant economic hardship (almost 20 million Americans unemployed). So I can't understand why some people are using them as an example of how we need to act.



On the other hand, we have a country like Taiwan, that is the 17th most densely populated country in the world, which has maybe the flattest curve of the virus infections globally.



This chart was taken from a CNN article, titled 'As governments fumbled their coronavirus response, these four got it right. Here's how'. The article also states that Taiwan “…managed to do that without implementing severe restrictions, like lockdowns, or school and nursery closures”.



On the other hand, the US and Italy have had total shutdowns, but they have not had the success of Taiwan, and are in an even worse position than Sweden, which has implemented very limited closures and is adjusting as they go along.



Taiwan and Sweden have not seen the economic devastation of the US and Italy. Which do we want to follow?



I am in no way saying we need no practical measures, as we do need to ensure that we manage the virus so that it does not have a negative impact on people's lives, but the strategy cannot be to stop everything else. I always tell people that the most stable vital signs of someone is when they are dead. But is that what we want.

Personally, I can speak about the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), we have not stopped any of our operations, because if we did we would all have another problem (or would some say that NSWMA should stop collecting garbage and lock down everything).



What we have done is an assessment of what the risks are, and I can proudly say that the NSWMA has put in place one of the best plans and protocols in this country. And I can say that without any contradiction. We are working at full steam to include, conducting all meetings using Zoom, temperature checks, sanitisation, and more. And the garbage is still being collected. If the situation changes, then we will manage that change without locking down garbage collection completely.



What we as a country must do is change our psychology about this, and stop talking about it like it is the end of the world, or it may well be the end. What we do when we push fear in our commentary is play into the hands of the virus, and if you think about it — a virus is designed to stop us, and we are in many respects allowing it to do so. We even have hate crimes now being committed against people suspected of having the virus.



Is that how we want to live?

We need to take a risk management approach. We need to go about our business and practice social distancing and other protocols, not burn down the entire place to get rid of a rat. This includes the recent spike in cases from Alorica. The Government has responded in the right way, which is to identify and act quickly in hot spots (as was done in Bull Bay and Cornpiece) and not lock down the entire country, where most don't have that problem.

Be safe, be good, and please be rational.

