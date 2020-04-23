COVID-19 pushes sweethearts to the side

A couple weeks ago in Dubai, a man who asked the police if he needed a permit to go between the houses of his two wives was denied such, as in that UAE city, permits are only issued to people to pursue the essentials of life.

It's a sticky situation that also obtains in Jamaica, where the stay-in-place orders mean that many wayward men are forced to be domiciled in one area – usually their matrimonial homes – and with orders to interact with as few people as possible, the women on the side have been taking a bruising.

While many wives are using the opportunity to have their husbands' full attention, and have been working on reigniting the flames of love, the women on the side are locked down by themselves.

How do they feel being shafted by the men who up until a few weeks ago were busy filling their tall orders and catering to their every need?

Tami, 32, bank teller:

Of course I am not okay. I did a full bikini wax and it all went to waste. With the new curfew thing, it will be especially difficult. I am usually a well-kept woman and I have my own money so for me money isn't the problem – only the companionship is.

Gillian, 29, hair stylist:

Rona needs to go because she's stopping my progress. I am used to being picked up, getting my nice things on the regular, going to hotels and all that, but most places are closed. He made sure I have some money, but that can't match the inconvenience of everything else.

Cherri, 25, unemployed:

Right now I just want to beat everybody who is breaking the law and not staying in! The faster this thing leaves Jamaica, the better it is for me. Corona is really stopping my progress. I haven't seen my man – well, the lady's husband – in weeks. I always had my little money put away so the money is not a big deal – it's not being able to be with him that's frustrating.

Jan, 33, call quality specialist:

My man's job is big, but not that big, and he has already cut my money because of corona. To add insult to injury, I haven't seen him because he told me that his wife is sickly and he doesn't want to take anything home to her.

Debbie, 30:

This man basically deserted us and has barely been calling our son and I for nearly a month now. Every time it's another excuse about curfew, social distancing, and what he will tell his wife when he is out so long. He's pretending like he doesn't have another family over here!