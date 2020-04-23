Trelawny towns to get $28-m clean-up to stem COVID-19 spread

FALMOUTH, Trelawny - Buoyed by an allocation $28 million from the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), the Trelawny Municipal Corporation (TMC) will this weekend intensify activities to push back the spread of the COVID-19 disease, as the entity undertakes a massive sanitisation drive in major town centres across the parish.



“We intend to roll out a new programme at the municipal corporation for which the TEF has approved the funding, and we will be sanitising special areas in towns across the parish,” chairman of the TMC, C Junior Gager, told the Jamaica Observer West earlier this week.

“We will be sanitising Falmouth, Duncans, and we will be sanitising Clark's Town, as well some of the major towns in south Trelawny such as Albert Town.”



The parish recorded its first case of COVID-19 in the farming community of Lowe River last week.

Gager noted that Lowe River is also to get attention under the initiative.



“There is a case [of COVID-19] in the Lowe River section of the parish and we will be doing Lowe River too, just to make sure it is sanitised,” said Gager.



He expressed deep concern that even as there is a strict adherence to social distancing inside business establishments in the parish, it is the opposite outside, as recalcitrant customers are observed bundled in queues waiting to enter the establishments.

“This is a concern that we have because while the social distancing is maintained inside of the businesses, outside you will always see a cluster, and people standing close together and it sort of concern us, because we are saying that we shouldn't be having that clustering outside,” he bemoaned.



“We are hoping that the various business places will look into what we are saying and will take the special precaution by maintaining the safe distance as what is happening on the inside.”



Meanwhile, Gager is appealing to taxi and bus operators in Trelawny to refrain from transporting persons believed to be St Catherine residents.



“I am appealing to the transport operators at this time to be on the lookout for these people. Help us to protect the citizens of Trelawny,” Gager urged.



He also made a similar charge of vigilance to residents of the parish.



“I am also appealing to the residents in Trelawny to be on the lookout for persons who might want to leave Spanish Town or any other area of St Catherine to Trelawny to take up residence in our parish at this time. We should realise that we are breaking the law here when we harbour people whose parish is under a lockdown. We don't know if these people who are coming and want to stay here are infected, and will of course pass it [virus] on to us. So, I am appealing to the residents, be on the lookout, be vigilant, make sure that the people who come into your parish are not the people who are running away from St Catherine at this time,” he remarked.



St Catherine has been under lockdown since last week Wednesday after becoming the epicentre of positive coronavirus cases in the country. More than 100 workers at the Alorica call centre in Portmore have tested positive for COVID-19.



Following the lockdown, it is alleged that several residents fled St Catherine to other parishes, including St James and Hanover.