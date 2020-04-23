Donning masks

John Wallace (left) and his children don face masks while shopping at Progressive Foods supermarket in Fairview Shopping Centre, Montego Bay, recently. As part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Monday, during a digital press conference from Jamaica House, made it mandatory for Jamaicans to wear masks. (Photo: Philp Lemonte)

