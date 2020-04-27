Should we stop trying for a baby?

Dear Dr Mitchell,

My husband and I have been trying to get pregnant, as we decided that this year would be a good time to have a baby. I took my last pack of pills in February and tracked my ovulation in March, and planned the same for April. However, with COVID-19 I'm not sure that now is a good time to get pregnant or have a baby. I'm not sure, for example, if the virus can pass to my baby in the uterus, or about simple things like my husband being able to be at the birth, or how my prenatal visits would go. Can you offer some reassurance or advice. Should we stop trying until COVID has passed?

The problem with the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection is that it is totally new and a lot is still not fully understood about its effects on pregnancy. There is, however, no evidence to suggest an increased risk of miscarriage. There is emerging evidence which suggests that transmission from a woman to her baby during pregnancy or birth (vertical transmission) is probable. There have been two documented cases of this occurring but both babies recovered completely and were discharged from hospital. It is unlikely that if you have the virus it would cause problems with your baby's development and to date no significant problems have been observed.

In China, there have been reports of babies who have been born prematurely to women with symptoms of coronavirus. Whether the viral infections triggered the premature delivery is unknown.

Pregnant woman have been placed in the vulnerable group by the chief medical officer. This means you should reduce social contact through social distancing measures. Pregnant women are still no more likely to contract coronavirus than the general population. The evidence so far does not suggest that pregnant women who get coronavirus are more at risk of serious complications than any other healthy individuals. But the evidence available is quite limited so all efforts to reduce the risk of contracting the virus should be undertaken.

If you are pregnant you should follow Government advice about social distancing, stay away from public spaces, and avoid anyone who has symptoms suggestive of coronavirus. Pregnant women can still go out for essentials such as:

1. Shopping for food

2. Exercise

3. To attend clinics.

Pregnant women who are in their third trimester (28 weeks pregnant) should be particularly attentive to social distancing and make efforts to minimise any contact with other people.

You can have a birth partner present with you during labour and birth. Having a trusted birth partner present throughout labour is known to make a significant difference to the well-being of women in childbirth. However, if your birth partner has symptoms of coronavirus, they are not to be allowed into the hospital to safeguard the health of the woman, other women, and babies, and also the maternity staff.

You should reduce your risk of contracting the coronavirus in the interim by:

1. Regular handwashing

2. Using a tissue when you or anyone in your family coughs or sneezes.

3. Discarding this and washing your hands

4. Avoiding contact with someone who is displaying symptoms of coronavirus.

Also, avoid non-essential use of public transport when possible, work from home where possible, avoid large or small gatherings in public spaces, and avoid gatherings with friends and family. Keep in touch by remote technology such as phone, Internet and social media. And use telephone or online services to contact your general doctor or obstetrician or other essential services.

If you are not already pregnant, it might be better to allow this phase of the pandemic to settle down before trying. It might be better to restart the birth control pills and try for conception when this virus has passed. You should start taking folic acid supplements to help to reduce your risk of birth defects and ideally plan the pregnancy for later in the year when the storm has settled down.

Best regards.

