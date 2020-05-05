You've asked and we've answered! Welcome to your weekly column Happily Ever After with wedding consultant Shikima Hinds, who will each week spotlight all the questions you've been asking since COVID-19 was added to the guest list!

Dear Shikima,

Even though there is the fear of COVID-19 in Jamaica, my fiancé and I have decided to go ahead with our wedding with our daughter and both our parents in the second week of May (our original date). I'm okay with this; it's just that I really want everything to be pretty for my wedding. We're having the wedding at home and I can't figure out how to make things look nice. I was planning the wedding at a local resort and that does not translate to my at-home wedding! Please help with some décor ideas! PS — I'm very hands-on, so I'd love some DIY ideas using things I can easily find around the home and backyard.

Keisha