Williams urges reform of INDECOM Act after Privy Council ruling

ON the heels of yesterday's Judicial Committee of the Privy Council ruling dismissing an appeal brought by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) against a 2018 decision that the commission had no power to arrest or prosecute police personnel, the agency's head Terrence Williams is calling for the legislative reform measures agreed on five years ago to take effect.



The Privy Council, which considered the consolidated cases (INDECOM vs Police Federation and Lewin v Albert Diah) ruled that while INDECOM, the commissioner of INDECOM and/or INDECOM's investigative staff may prosecute offences that arise from section 33 of the INDECOM Act — such as resistance, obstruction, or false statements during the investigation — they could not prosecute or arrest in any offence arising from the incident itself such as murder or wounding.



Members of the police force and INDECOM have long been at odds over whether the commission has the legal right to charge them. However, in deference to the case made by INDECOM in relation to Deputy Superintendent of Police Diah, the Privy Council said the Jamaican Court of Appeal had erred in quashing his conviction and ruled that it should be restored and the matter remitted to the Court of Appeal for further consideration of the appeal against sentence.



Diah was found guilty in 2014 of breaching the INDECOM Act and fined for preventing members of a police team involved in a fatal shooting in Central Village, St Catherine in 2013 from handing over their weapons to INDECOM investigators.



Yesterday Williams, in acknowledging the Privy Council's ruling, said it was of note that for the first time in about 4o years the Privy Council — Jamaica's court of last resort based in London — had reversed a decision of the Jamaican Court of Appeal quashing a conviction.



“The commission is pleased for this particular ruling, as if the decision of the Court of Appeal was affirmed, it would threaten the independence of INDECOM's investigation. INDECOM encourages police officers to appreciate INDECOM's investigative authority and to be cooperative and courteous,” Williams said.



He however noted that, “as the points were decided only partly in favour of the commission's arguments, the commission is hopeful that there will be continuation of the efforts to reform the INDECOM Act, as agreed five years ago by the Joint Select Committee of Parliament”.



The committee, in its report to Parliament, had recommended, among other things, the insertion of a provision to allow that “a member of the security forces or a specified official shall, when required by an investigator, disclose whether he or a colleague in his presence shot at, injured or otherwise used force on any person or at a particular place in execution of his duty”.



It was further agreed that a failure to answer any such question would amount to a disciplinary offence.



Under section 20 of the Act, which has been the point of dispute as to whether INDECOM has the power to arrest and charge, the committee had recommended that the authorities and privileges granted under the Act should include the power to:

* arrest as given by law to a constable;

* lay criminal charges and to serve summonses as given by law to a constable; and

* conduct identification parades or identification procedure as conferred by law upon specific ranks of the Jamaica Constabulary, as well as immunity from the application of the Firearms Act similar to what is enjoyed by constables.



In the meantime, attorney-at-law Jacqueline Samuels Brown, who represents the Police Federation, said there was no question and no issue as the Privy Council ruled in relation to Diah's state of mind “because it was accepted that in failing to cooperate with the INDECOM officers Diah had consulted with senior members of the constabulary force and that he acted on their advice on the actions he took and it is not unusual, in fact it is almost a requirement that you act in accordance with instructions given to you by your seniors”.



“So that was Diah's state of mind; however, there is a basic principle of law [which holds] that ignorance of the law is no defence. So although he acted on good faith based on the advice of a senior member of the police force with whom he consulted, he was still in error in respect of the law because the law did not permit him to do what he did, albeit on the advice of a senior officer.”



“The Court of Appeal had set the conviction aside, and so having set the conviction aside there was no need for the Court of Appeal to consider the appropriateness of the sentence. Now that the conviction has been restored, the matter of sentencing is to be considered by the Court of Appeal. Diah's lawyers will now have to prepare to address the Court of Appeal,” she said.



Attorneys for Diah, who had been fined $800,000 in the Court of Appeal application, had argued that “the sentence imposed on the appellant was manifestly excessive and disproportionate to the alleged offence”.



Diah, who was at the time of the incident divisional crime officer for the St Catherine South Police Division, in an unsworn statement to the court, said “in my mind, on the morning in question I was fully in compliance with the procedures as they were established prior to the 29th of August [2013]. I would have consulted with my seniors as well as a senior personnel out of [INDECOM].

When no clear directions were given I had to take a decision in conjunction with a lawful order given to me by my commanding officer on the morning.



“My decision that morning was not with the intention to obstruct [INDECOM], it could not have affected their investigations in any way or shape or form. This position I maintained from that morning until I was called to [INDECOM]...”

The Court of Appeal, in its 2018 decision, had ruled that the appeal against Diah's convictions and sentences are allowed, his convictions quashed and his sentences set aside and that the amount of $400,000 paid by Diah on each count should be refunded to him.



With the Privy Council's ruling yesterday, the Appeal Court will now have to decide whether it will reinstitute the fine or consider the sentencing which it had set aside.