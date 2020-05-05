If Dr Tufton fails…

The poor performance of our people and agencies responsible for regulating and monitoring standards across the full spectrum of services in this country appears like an unwanted pimple on the national face every time a crisis rears its head.



We might yet come to appreciate Dr Christopher Tufton, the health and wellness minister, for his willingness to be open about the weak areas under his portfolio, unlike the usual insecurity displayed by officials who prefer to cover up shortcomings.



Besieged and battle-scarred by the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the minister does not seem unduly worried by the potential reaction to his disclosure that nursing homes and hospitals here are mostly unregistered or uncertified — a sure sign that all is not well.



We have noted his frank discussion over the weekend of the fact that of the 185 nursing homes in the island, only 35 meet the requirements for registration, which betrays a lack of regulatory compliance with established laws, as well as oversight rules.



Admittedly, this not something new. One can argue that we entertain a culture of incompetence, untruthfulness, corruption, and lack of transparency, integrity and accountability, despite all the talk, promises, and glossy manifestos at election time.



COVID-19 is only the latest crisis to peel away the thin veneer of normality that prevails. We have been getting away by the skin of the teeth. This time, though, in the case of the nursing homes, we are on the edge of a cliff and it won't take much for a full-on tragedy to hit those poor, helpless residents.



Dr Tufton's enlightened approach might draw criticism, but he must not flinch. If nothing else, our nation must come out of this coronavirus crisis ready to construct a better country, and it is the quality of leadership that is going to matter.



One of the things we hope will come out of these tragic times is a determination by Government to see that people are paid for the work they actually do and not just for turning up between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm daily.



The salaries of regulators, inspectors, monitors, and administrators of places like nursing homes, hospitals, schools, day care centres, safety homes, financial institutions, and the like, must not be sent to the bank, until all the boxes have been checked.



And as one Jamaica Observer reader commented:

“Of course, part of the solution has to be the Jamaican people. We have very low standards for ourselves, our politicians, and each other. If we decided that we wouldn't buy at such unsanitary cookshops then they would fade away… We depend on our Government to set up and enforce certain standards, but when the Government decides to do just that we all start complaining that 'man cyaan mek a food'.



“Then the other party promises to relax standards and ends up winning the election. The other party sees this and decides that voters would rather get sick from shopping at unsanitary cookshops rather than enforce sanitary standards. A suh it guh more or less. And the people get the Government, whatever the P, they deserve.”



Dr Tufton could not have foreseen the magnitude of the task that he has taken on at the time when he accepted the offer from his prime minister, whose support he clearly has. But he seems to have taken on the task with energy and forthrightness.



The job is far from over. Dr Tufton cannot, indeed, must not fail.