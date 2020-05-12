Government exploring other dates for CXC exam
The Jamaican Government is exploring other options to the Caricom-approved July date for CXC exams, according to the minister with responsibility for education, Karl Samuda.
“At the moment we have to reserve [judgement] on the decision taken by our colleagues in the Caribbean and you will be advised [on the way forward] very soon,” he said during a digital post-Cabinet press briefing on Monday.
Regional heads met virtually last week and a decision was made to have students sit the exams in July. Jamaica was among the dissenting voices.
“We don't feel that we could make a commitment to hold those exams in July, under the circumstances. So we are examining very carefully all our options and what possibilities exist for us to give our students the best opportunity to engage in the process,” Samuda explained. “We are very satisfied that we will come up with the right answer; and in consultation with the prime minister and the cabinet we will discuss the matter more fulsomely and arrive at a position.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy