Government exploring other dates for CXC exam

The Jamaican Government is exploring other options to the Caricom-approved July date for CXC exams, according to the minister with responsibility for education, Karl Samuda.

“At the moment we have to reserve [judgement] on the decision taken by our colleagues in the Caribbean and you will be advised [on the way forward] very soon,” he said during a digital post-Cabinet press briefing on Monday.



Regional heads met virtually last week and a decision was made to have students sit the exams in July. Jamaica was among the dissenting voices.



“We don't feel that we could make a commitment to hold those exams in July, under the circumstances. So we are examining very carefully all our options and what possibilities exist for us to give our students the best opportunity to engage in the process,” Samuda explained. “We are very satisfied that we will come up with the right answer; and in consultation with the prime minister and the cabinet we will discuss the matter more fulsomely and arrive at a position.”