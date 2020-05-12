Protocols in place for quarantine of diplomats

Diplomats returning to the island are also subject to quarantine measures in place for controlled re-entry, says Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson Smith.

These individuals, deemed critical to the operation of their missions in Jamaica, are to be “quarantined for at least 14 days within the custody and responsibility of the relevant diplomatic mission”, the minister said during a digital press briefing on Monday. This is the established protocol agreed upon by the diplomatic community and Jamaica's health ministry.

Three holders of diplomatic passports have so far been among those allowed entry under the established guidelines, with another arriving on Wednesday.

There were raised eyebrows last week when one incoming passenger did not join others being transported to state quarantine. Johnson Smith explained that the individual, who is from the British High Commission, is now in isolation.