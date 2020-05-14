CARING FOR FORMER EMPLOYEES

Western Parks and Markets employees (from left) Hyacinth Carey, public cleansing inspector; Julian Robinson, senior public cleansing inspector; Karen Clayton, regional administrator; Garnet Edmonson, regional operations manager; Serina Reid-Samuels, customer service assistant; and Mark Jones, public cleansing manager, pose with care packages containing basic food items at the company's Montego Freeport offices recently.

The packages, which were later distributed to more than 75 former sanitation employees throughout the western region, formed part of efforts by WPM to cushion the blow by COVID-19. “With the COVID-19 pandemic, many of them are reliant on remittances from overseas. Many of their dependents may have lost their jobs or their salaries were cut, so this is an effort to meet their needs in such a difficult period, as they are no longer employed,” the WPM said. (Photo: Philp Lemonte).