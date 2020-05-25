PSOJ wants clear roadmap for reopening

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) is calling for a clear road map for the safe and sustainable reopening of the Jamaican economy.

Noting that it recognises that Jamaica is not alone in grappling with the challenges faced in determining when and how to open its borders, and on-going efforts to develop protocols for the island's tourism industry, the PSOJ says the time has come for further action. It cited the crippling effects the crisis has had on tourism and other industries serving the sector such as agriculture, wholesale and distribution, manufacturing, and SMEs.

“The organisation therefore reiterates its call for that road map that takes us to a date [for] the safe and sustainable reopening of our borders so that the Jamaican economy and those that earn from Jamaica's tourism sector can continue to work together within a defined process to get the sector ready,” said the PSOJ in a release issued a short while ago. It also stressed the need to ensure that, going forward, the safety of both tourism employees and visitors to the island are prioritised and the country feels it is safe to reopen the borders.

The financial assistance provided through the Government's CARE programme, said PSOJ President Keith Duncan, while appreciated, is merely a short-term fix and it is now time for further action.

“We would want to see a critical path with all the steps that will take us from this moment where we are trying to bring home over 7,000 of our Jamaican brothers and sisters who have a strong desire to get home and the active next steps that ultimately take us to the day that we can open our borders,” he said.