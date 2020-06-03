Bolt, Bennett make donation to Nuttall after baby's delivery

USAIN Bolt and his partner Kasi Bennett have gifted the Nuttall Memorial Hospital in Kingston with 12 digital blood pressure machines, two foetal dopplers, and a television set for the reception area.

This comes two weeks after the safe delivery of the couple's first child at the hospital.

“The gifts came as a means of saying thank you for the hospitality, warmth and kindness shown to Kasi and [Usain] for the excellent care offered to them in delivery of their daughter,” a statement on Bolt's website read.

Nuttall Memorial Hospital is a 50-bed facility, owned by the Anglican Diocese of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, and operated by Nuttall Memorial Hospital Trust Limited.