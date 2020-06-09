Health & Safety — Weddings in a Social-Distancing World
You've asked and we've answered! Welcome to your weekly column 'Planning Your Happily Ever After' with wedding consultant Shikima Hinds, who will each week spotlight all the questions you've been asking since COVID-19 was added to the guest list!
As the world begins to reopen as we get a better handle on the coronavirus pandemic, the couples planning weddings for later this year and 2021 should prepare for a new reality.
A wedding has a lot of elements to consider, and the standard rules of COVID-19 prevention will remain. There should be considerations for the physical-distancing measures, sanitisation, and, yes, masks.
Here are a few things to keep in mind.
• Have an outdoor venue — This allows for circulation of fresh air and eliminates a feeling of confinement for guests.
• Give away hand sanitisers to each guest as personalised wedding favours passed out on elegantly styled trays.
• Have assigned seating which will allow you to manage the number of people seated per table. Plan on having people from the same household/family sit together.
• Consider having a standing cocktail-type reception. This will allow for more social distancing and a free flow of space.
• Ensure your ceremonies have socially distanced seats.
• Have a larger dance floor area for additional space.
• Enhance the bathroom amenities by upgrading the soap, paper hand towels, and extra sanitisers.
• Opt for plated service instead of a buffet — the manner in which meals are served will be top of mind for wedding guests. Ensure you and your caterer follow stringent safety precautions.
• Have separate satellite bars; for example, a wine bar, a juice bar, and possibly a signature cocktail. This will also allow guests to explore different beverage experiences throughout the festivities.
