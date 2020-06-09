Now is the time for action!
Dear Editor,
The grim and sordid account of Noel Chambers being kept in custody for 40 years without being tried is a sad reflection on our society.
We are judged as a nation on how we treat and deal with the most vulnerable and least fortunate of our citizens.
Mental illness is not a crime.
The recent Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) report has turned the spotlight on the death of the 81-year-old prison inmate, in addition to another 146 other mentally ill prisoners in our penal institutions remanded at the court's pleasure and the dire conditions of their incarceration. We are given yet another opportunity to address this.
It is clear that 19 years after the sterling advocacy of our colleague, Nancy Anderson, from the Independent Jamaican Council for Human Rights, which brought to light the graphic details of a similar case of Ivan Barrows who was incarcerated for 31 years without being tried, we have learnt nothing.
We, as a civilised society, have an immediate responsibility, and indeed a duty, to deal with this situation as a matter of utmost urgency. It is for this reason that the Advocates' Association of Jamaica calls upon the Government to take immediate remedial action to put the proper systems and policies in place at the correctional institutions and the courts to deal with the current cases of mentally ill inmates and ensure that we do not have a recurrence of this tragic case.
The Advocates' Association of Jamaica will therefore be following up with the prime minister, the relevant government ministries, departments, and agencies on the proposed framework policy. We will also be reaching out to our members and the Legal Aid Council to work in tandem with other stakeholders to offer our assistance to these inmates and their families.
We are committed to being the voice of those who cannot advocate for themselves.
Leonard S Green
Attorney-at-law
President
Advocates' Association of Jamaica
advocatesassociationja@gmail.com
