PNP meeting positive, says Robinson

People's National Party (PNP) General Secretary Julian Robinson described last evening's meeting of the Opposition parliamentary group as positive, even though only five of the 15 Members of Parliament (MPs) who had written to party president Dr Peter Phillips demanding a meeting were in attendance.



Robinson suggested that all the 15 MPs who had complained probably did not make yesterday's meeting because they were informed that another sit down with them has been planned for this Thursday.

“So I think that might have been the reason we didn't have a fuller turnout,” Robinson told the Jamaica Observer last evening.



“But I think we had a constructive meeting, people were able to express their views and we have committed to continue the discussion going forward,” Robinson said.



The complaining MPs, referred to by some people as the 'Gang of 15', threw the party into a tailspin when they wrote to Phillips on May 28 accusing him of not having a meeting with the parliamentary group since he publicised the fact that he was receiving treatment for colon cancer.

Discernible signatures on the letter included those of Robert Pickersgill, Ian Hayles, Angela Brown Burke, Mark Golding, Dayton Campbell, Luther Buchanan, and Peter Bunting.



Bunting last year mounted an unsuccessful challenge to Phillips. Among his supporters were those whose signed the letter