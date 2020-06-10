BOJ now gives out health advisories?
Dear Editor,
The Bank of Jamaica is reported to have predicted that the novel coronavirus pandemic will be contained by the end of June 2020.
I aDearm so pleased to know that our Bank of Jamaica is now specialising in medical information, and clearly seems to know more about the current health environment than the World Health Organization and many other such entities.
One wonders why the international press has not yet picked up on the bank's proclamation, because, perhaps, if Dr Anthony Fauci in the US and other so-called health experts were made aware they would be visiting our shores to learn a thing or two about epidemiology from our genius health advisors who are resident at the central bank.
Kindly permit me to publicly ask Governor Richard Byles if he and his team only specialise in infectious viruses or if bacterial infections, inflammatory disease, and cardiac arrhythmia also fall within their areas of medical expertise?
I assume we can now wait for Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie, the country's chief medical officer, to explain her plans to stabilise our exchange rate, improve our debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio, reduce interest rates, stabilise inflation, and ultimately grow the economy!
Horace Mullings
hmullings1968@gmail.com
