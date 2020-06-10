Respect prison deal rejection
Dear Editor,
I do not understand why the refusal of former United Kingdom Prime Minister David Cameron's highly out-of-order offer to build a prison in Jamaica on a 40-60 split of the costs, Jamaica paying 60 per cent, is being criticised and pushed around like a political football.
In my opinion, whoever told David Cameron, a descendant of slave owners and whose forebears handled 'bloody money' passed down over the generations, to go to hell with his offer deserves the nation's gratitude and respect.
The refusal is a credit to the backbone of whomever told him to go away with his offer.
Susan Allen
susanallen112@gmail.com
