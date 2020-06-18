Mask designed to wear while exercising set to launch in July
AMERICAN sportswear manufacturer Under Armour is launching a mask that complies with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) standards to enable athletes to protect themselves and others from Covid-19 while training. The new product will go on sale in mid-July.
Christened the UA SPORTSMASK, the model is built from lightweight fabric with an underlying structure to keep it off the nose and mouth, which facilitates breathing. A thicker intermediate layer has been added, which lets air through, but blocks humidity and perspiration.
“The fabric used is treated with PROTX2, a non-metal antimicrobial technology that has been shown in laboratory tests to destroy Covid-19,” point out the founders of Under Armour in a press release.
This technology has already been through laboratory tests and is currently being evaluated by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to confirm its efficacy against Covid-19.
