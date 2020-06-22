Picture Perfect - Meet Kadeem

Meet Kadeem Whyte, o/c 'JJ'. Kadeem is not afraid to play around in the grass, even with the leaves. He's mommy's little pooh bear. He's a big lover of mangoes and enjoys playing around with his big sister.

CALLING ALL PARENTS

Is your child just the cutest? Send us their photos and we'll help them shine. E-mail clarkep@ jamaicaobserver.com, or drop the photos off at Jamaica Observer, 40-421/2 Beechwood Ave, Kingston 5.