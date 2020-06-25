A Gift for You

Miss Montego Bay 2019, Shakarita Porter (right), presents a care package to an elderly resident of Lilliput, St James, on Saturday, on behalf of the Miss City of Montego Bay Foundation. More than 20 elderly people in the community were presented with packages, which include food, sanitisers and face masks, made and donated by the Rotary Club on Montego Bay, as part of efforts by the foundation to cushion the blow of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT