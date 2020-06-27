Global Services Association makes COVID donations

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The Global Services Association of Jamaica, formerly Business Processing Industry Association of Jamaica, recently donated care packages and funds in the amount of several thousand dollars to Granville Peace Justice and Resource Development Foundation here.

President of the association, Gloria Henry, explains why the peace foundation was selected.

"This charity was selected because their effort aligns with the social responsibility objectives of the GSAJ to support the communities from which many of our hard-working employees are from. We also feel it is the neighbourly thing to do to give back to the many persons who are out of work now and children who are home and needing snacks and other food items,” she said.

A portion of the donations was made on Friday.

Among items distributed on Friday were 60 food produce packages which were purchased from RADA suppliers; 60 children's treat packages, purchased from GraceKennedy foods; and $150,000.

Eighty five dozen eggs were donated two weeks ago.

Coordinator of the peace centre, Owen Allen, said the group has been providing for over 500 families for some time now but been running short on supplies.

"We are now out of supplies and Food for the Poor, one of our major suppliers for rice, is short and very low on others basic items, [and] we must now source supplies elsewhere in order that we can provide to the families that we strive to serve. We would like to have an adequate supply of rice, flour, cornmeal and tin products to replenish the distribution stock for at least two hundred families," he had said in a letter to the Global Services Association.

Allen pointed out that the organisation had accelerated the opening of its food pantry in response to the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the poor and vulnerable of the community. He said that to date, the group has distributed food packages to more than 500 families.

In addition, Allen said the group is moving the community towards a self-reliant path and has encouraged its members to grow backyard gardens as a part of its contribution towards food security and improved nutrition. To that end, Allen said seedlings have been distributed to community members and with support from Rural Agricultural Development Agency, a lecture-demonstration on food production was hosted.

The Granville Peace Justice and Resource Development Centre is a non-government, non-partisan, nondenominational community-based organisation located in the underserved section of Granville in the parish.

Among the companies that participated in making the donation possible are Centerfield, Teleperformance, itel BPO and Conduent.

Anthony Lewis