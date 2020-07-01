5 new COVID-19 cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Jamaica recorded five new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 707.

All five cases are imported, having arrived on flights from the United States. They consist of four men and one woman, ranging in age from 31 to 56 years. Three are Jamaicans from Kingston and St Andrew (two) and St Catherine (one). The others are visitors staying in St James.

Meanwhile, two additional COVID-19 patients have recovered, bringing the total to 555, or 78.5 per cent.

One moderately ill patient is among the 134 active cases now under observation.