Picture Perfect kids
1. Belated happy birthday
Belated happy birthday to Hakeelia Jackson (right), who is seen here with some of her favourite people. She recently turned three.
2. Happy birthday
Happy birthday to Terri-Colline Tadiana Roberts, who celebrates her big day on July 21. Terri has a bubbly personality and is very outspoken. She enjoys making educational and other videos for her YouTube channel, Terri's Corner. She dances and plays chess. Terri likes being called Dr Roberts because she desires to become a doctor when she grows up. She is kind, caring, and approaches her academics with the passion and drive to fulfil this desire
3. Happy birthday
Raycardo Zion "RJ" Townsend Cummings celebrates his birthday on July 27. RJ is a special bundle of joy. He is smart and his smile will send warmth to the coldest of hearts.
