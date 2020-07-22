Six new COVID-19 cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded six new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 816 confirmed cases, of which 64 are active.
There has also been one recovery recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing that total to 710.
The new cases consist of five imported cases and one import-related case, who is a contact of an imported case. There are five women and one man, ranging in age from 18 to 60 years.
Three are Jamaicans with addresses in Kingston and St Andrew, Clarendon and Manchester. The other three are non-Jamaicans staying in Kingston and St Andrew, St James and St Ann.
There are two moderately ill patients. Thirty two cases have been repatriated to their countries of origin.
Some 17,217 people are under home quarantine, and five at government facilities.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy