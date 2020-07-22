KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded six new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 816 confirmed cases, of which 64 are active.

There has also been one recovery recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing that total to 710.

The new cases consist of five imported cases and one import-related case, who is a contact of an imported case. There are five women and one man, ranging in age from 18 to 60 years.

Three are Jamaicans with addresses in Kingston and St Andrew, Clarendon and Manchester. The other three are non-Jamaicans staying in Kingston and St Andrew, St James and St Ann.

There are two moderately ill patients. Thirty two cases have been repatriated to their countries of origin.

Some 17,217 people are under home quarantine, and five at government facilities.