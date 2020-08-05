8 new COVID-19 cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded eight new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 928.

Five of the new cases are females and three are males, with ages ranging from seven months to 56 years.

Three of the cases have Clarendon addresses; two have St Catherine addresses; and three have St Mary addresses. Five are contacts of confirmed cases and three are under investigation.

At this time, there are 348 imported cases; 273 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 62 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 are related to the workplace cluster in St Catherine; and nine are under investigation

There are 121 active cases currently under observation, including seven moderately ill people.

Of the 928 cases confirmed with COVID-19 to date, 745 have recovered; 50 have repatriated; and 12 have died.