SPIRIT OF INDEPENDENCE AWARD

Former national striker Paul “Tegat” Davis (right) was honoured for his service to sports by the St James Municipal Council during the Independence celebrations at the Montego Bay Cultural Centre in Sam Sharpe Square on Monday. Here, Davis, who has transitioned into coaching, shows off his Spirit of Independence Award with his wife Joan, after the ceremony.

