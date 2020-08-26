Parties debate social issues
Representatives of the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and Opposition People's National Party (PNP) last night squared off in
the first of three televised national debates, which looked at social issues. At left are members of Team JLP: Floyd Green, Kamina
Johnson Smith and Dr Christopher Tufton.
On the right are members of Team PNP: (from left) Raymond Pryce, Lisa Hanna, and Dr Dayton Campbell.
The second debate looking at economics and financial issues will be held tomorrow between Finance Minister Dr
Nigel Clarke of the JLP and the PNP's Mark Golding, while the third on final will take place on Saturday between Prime Minsiter Andrew Holness and Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips. (Photo: Collin Reid)
