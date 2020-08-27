More Water!
President of the Kiwanis Club of Montego Bay Teisha-Ann Pinnock (right) hands over a 680-gallon water tank to Marcia Findlater-Dixon, the principal of the Buckingham Primary and Infant School in Hopeton, St James recently.
The donation will allow students and teachers of the school to have improved access to potable water when the new academic year begins. In handing over the tank, Pinnock noted that the donation was timely, given the heightened need for health precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
