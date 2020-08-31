UPDATE: Ombudsman says office reachable by phone, social media
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Political Ombudsman, who announced today that her office is temporarily closed for cleaning and sanitisation following her positive COVID-19 test, has said that her office gets support with investigations and agreed interventions across the island by 20 Jamaica Constabulary Force liaison officers.
The ombudsman is Donna Parchment Brown.
She said, as well, that in spite of the closure, the office can be reached at the following:
Telephone numbers – (876) 927-6317, (876) 280-3612
Email Address – politicalombudsman@opo.gov.jm
Twitter - @OmbudsmanJA
Instagram - @politicalombudsmanja
Facebook - @JAPoliticalOmbudsman
