Manor Park pipeline break to leave hundreds without water overnight
The National Water Commission (NWC) advised this evening that communities supplied by the Constant Spring water network will experience either low water pressure or no water at all until tomorrow morning. The situation, it said, is due to a major pipeline break in the Manor Park area, which is being repaired overnight.
Areas affected are sections of Constant Spring Road below the intersection with West Avenue, and all roads leading off, Central Avenue, Constant Spring Gardens, sections of Shortwood Road, Grant's Pen, Upper Waterloo Road, East Dulwich Road, sections of Barbican Road, Old Church Road and Upper Waterloo Road, the Dunrobin Avenue area to include: Ziadie Gardens, Dunrobin Courts, Dunrobin Acres, State Gardens and La Ventura communities.
Other areas include: areas below Grant's Pen including Eastwood Park Gardens, Molynes Road, Hagley Park Road, Washington Boulevard, Half-Way Tree, Camperdown Terrace, sections of Hagley Park Road, Half-Way Tree Road and roads leading off and Cross Roads.
The NWC said the estimated completion time for the works is 8:00 tomorrow, Sunday October 4.
“The NWC seeks to assure the public that every effort will be made to restore regular supply within the shortest possible time,” it said.
The company also advised motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution when travelling in the vicinity of the Manor Park.
