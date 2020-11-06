Guardian Holdings Limited erases 2020 losses as subsidiary gains insurance portfolio

After recording a sharp loss in the first quarter when fallout from the novel coronvirus resulted in collapsed asset prices, Guardian Holdings Limited (GHL) has surpassed their prior nine months results following a good third quarter which saw profits attributable to shareholders rise by 72 per cent to TT$320.6 million ($6.93 billion).

With economies opening up and getting back to usual, GHL continued to increase their underwriting business which saw gross premiums rise by two per cent to TT$1.47 billion despite net premiums declining by three per cent to TT$1.05 billion as reinsurance increased for the quarter.

This was against a backdrop of increased natural disaster events influenced by the most active hurricane season on record.

Net insurance activities increased by 59 per cent to TT$447.2 million following the recent acquisition of the NCB Insurance Company Limited (NCBI) annuities and insurance portfolio by Guardian Life Limited (GLL), which was valued at TT$1.68 billion ($35 billion).

This acquisition was supported by the issuance of $13.4 billion in 10-year unsecured bonds by GHL.

During the quarter, GHL acquired the remaining minority interest in its Grenadian Guardian General Insurance business to make it a wholly owned subsidiary of the group.

As subsidiaries of the overall NCB Financial Group (NCBFG), the process was aimed at streamlining the insurance segment, which saw both local Jamaican companies compete in the same ordinary long-term insurance business.

This move also supported GHL's proven bancassurance expertise across the region. T

he resulting process was NCBI being renamed NCB Insurance Agency and Fund Management Limited with a primary focus on pension fund and investment management services, while selling insurance products as an exclusive agent of GLL.

This move will result in GLL surpassing the $100- billion asset mark and remain as the second largest life insurance company behind Sagicor Life Limited, whose balance sheet stands at $156.7 billion.

GLL's contribution to the GHL group's net profit would also rise from the current 53 per cent despite the overall Jamaican segment contributing only 20 per cent of revenues.

NCBI's last available audited financials in 2018 showed net profit at $6.52 billion with total assets of $53.4 billion.

Even with asset prices recovering partially across the region, the slow recovery has seen its investing activities segment record a 3 per cent decline for the quarter to TT$265.1 million and an overall 40 per cent drop for the ninemonth period to $580.7 million.

When combined with stable expenses and relatively lower share of profits from associated companies, GHL's nine months earnings remain 12 per cent above the prior period at TT$485.2 million ($10.49 billion) and within striking distance of the TT$692.3 million ($14.97 billion) recorded for the full 2019 financial year.

Apart from the slight decline in the life, health and pension business's operating profit, the group's property and asset management business has recorded a sharp growth in operating profit over the 9 months.

This is supported by the group's eight per cent rise in assets to TT$32.6 billion with liabilities growing by nine per cent to TT$28.4 billion.

GHL's results come less than 2 weeks ahead of NCBFG's earnings, which are expected to be released on November 12, which is the date NCBFG's board will consider a dividend payment.

NCBFG hasn't paid a dividend since the pandemic started, which was exasperated by the Bank of Jamaica's imposition to limit dividend payments only to shareholders who own less than one per cent of the issued shares.

With more catastrophic events unfolding in the region, chairman of GHL Patrick Hylton expects that there will be higher property premiums as reinsurance rates rise with greater capital outflow from the reinsurance market.

This is partially evident by the 50 per cent rise in the property and casualty business' operating profit to TT$239.8 million.

Despite these events, Hylton remains satisfied with the group's performance and is optimistic about the fourth quarter which is customarily the strongest period of earnings.