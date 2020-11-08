Gun, ammo seized in St James
ST JAMES, Jamaica – The St James Police arrested two men in connection with the seizure of a .38 pistol with a magazine containing six 9mm rounds of ammunition in Springfield district, Montego Bay in the parish on Saturday.
Reports from the Barnett Street Police are that about 10:15 pm, lawmen who were on operation in the area reportedly saw two men. One of the men allegedly had a bag in his hand. On seeing the police, the man with the bag reportedly dropped it and both men then fled. The police officers chased them and caught them and subsequently retrieved the bag. The firearm and ammunition were found when the bag was searched.
The men's identities are being withheld pending further investigations.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy