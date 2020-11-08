Gun, ammo seized in St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica – The St James Police arrested two men in connection with the seizure of a .38 pistol with a magazine containing six 9mm rounds of ammunition in Springfield district, Montego Bay in the parish on Saturday.

Reports from the Barnett Street Police are that about 10:15 pm, lawmen who were on operation in the area reportedly saw two men. One of the men allegedly had a bag in his hand. On seeing the police, the man with the bag reportedly dropped it and both men then fled. The police officers chased them and caught them and subsequently retrieved the bag. The firearm and ammunition were found when the bag was searched.

The men's identities are being withheld pending further investigations.